– In an effort to increase support for minority real estate developers spearheading rehabilitation or new construction of mixed-use, multifamily housing projects in, Capital Impact Partners today launched aDiversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund. The fund is a new tool for Capital Impact’s long-time commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth in

The Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund builds on Capital Impact’s Equitable Development Initiative (EDI), a program comprised of training, mentorship and financing to support historically underserved local developers. In conjunction with EDI, the new fund leverages Capital Impact’s experience working with local developers and community partners to support minority developers in growing their careers and rebuilding their communities. Since launching in 2017, the initiative has had 47 participants in Detroit and has since expanded to Washington D.C.

“We’ve seen great success since launching the EDI program, and we are excited to continue providing opportunities and increasing capital to ensure equitable development in the communities we serve,” said Ellis Carr, president and CEO of Capital Impact. “This fund allows us to further grow this effort and support Detroit’s minority developers who are working to stabilize communities, build affordable housing and revitalize neighborhoods across the city.”

Interested candidates must be locally based, identify as racial or ethnic minorities and have projects with at least five residential units in the city of Detroit. Specific details of the Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund include:

Loans up to $5 million

Up to 100% Loan-to-Value

Loan terms, between two and 10 years

Amortization up to 35 years

Minimum equity contribution of 5%

Keeping with its mission of breaking down barriers to success and addressing key social and economic justice issues, Capital Impact hopes the Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund will create a pathway of success for developers who have not been able to enter the real estate industry due to systemic disinvestment. By launching this new fund, Capital Impact can help ensure Detroit’s real estate developers are more representative of the city’s demographic and further the commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth in Detroit.

For more information or to submit an application to the Diversity in Development – Detroit Loan Fund, please visit our website or reach out to Nicholas Pohl: npohl@capitalimpact.org

About Capital Impact Partners

Through capital and commitment, Capital Impact Partners helps people build communities of opportunity that break barriers to success. Through mission-driven financing, social innovation programs, capacity building, and impact investing, we work to champion key issues of equity and social and economic justice. Our commitment to community focuses on ensuring that individuals with low-to-moderate incomes have access to quality health care and education, healthy foods, affordable housing, and the ability to age with dignity.

A nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution, Capital Impact has disbursed more than $2.5 billion since 1982 to ensure that individuals with low-to-moderate incomes have access to quality health care and education, healthy foods, affordable housing, and the ability to age with dignity. Our leadership in delivering financial and social impact has resulted in Capital Impact being rated by S&P Global and recognized by Aeris for our performance. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Capital Impact Partners operates nationally, with local offices in Detroit, MI, New York, NY, and Oakland, CA. Learn more at www.capitalimpact.org.

