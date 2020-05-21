FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man is facing several charges in a shooting that occurred outside of Bosco Lounge in 2019.
37-year-old Tauheed Wilder of Detroit was arraigned Monday and charged with:
- assault with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts, felony
- felon in possession of a firearm,1 count, felony
- felony firearm, second offense, 4 counts, felony
- carrying a concealed weapon,1 count, felony
- felon in possession of ammunition, 1 count, felony
- assault and battery, 1 count, misdemeanor
Wilder was given a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court on May 28 at 1 p.m.
In August 2019, Ferndale police responded to a shooting that happened on the public sidewalk outside of Bosco Lounge.
Witnesses told investigators there was an exchange of gunfire between bar security personnel and a bar patron following an altercation. Eventually, the case was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office and Wilder was charged. The night of the incident he was a patron who had been previously ejected from the lounge. No Bosco personnel has been charged with any offense as a result of this investigation.
