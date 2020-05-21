



Heavy rains and the failure of two mid-Michigan dams have caused widespread flooding and prompted the evacuation of thousands.

Thousands of people are being evacuated and much of the city of Midland is underwater a day after two dams in Midland County failed, allowing water from two Michigan lakes to flow into a Mid-Michigan river.

The Edenville Dam in northern Midland County failed Tuesday afternoon, allowing water from Sanford and Wixom lakes to overtake the structure and flow heavily into the Tittabawassee River.

According to reports from the Midland Daily News the Edenville Dam had a long history of neglect.

In 2018, the dam owner’s license was revoked for “failure to increase the project’s spillway capacity to safely pass flood flows, as well as its failure to comply with its license” and regulations, the Daily News reported.

The Daily News cited a 2019 Associated Press article in reporting that the Edenville Dam was one of 1,600 across the state inspected and considered to pose risks. According to the Daily News article, the dam was classified as a “high hazard dam in an unsatisfactory condition,” meaning that if it were to fail, there would very likely be fatalities.

The dam had last been inspected on May 25, 2010.

My team is closely monitoring the flooding in Central Michigan – Stay SAFE and listen to local officials. Our brave First Responders are once again stepping up to serve their fellow citizens, THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Wednesday saying emergency relief would be coming to help those affected by the flooding in the form of FEMA and military support.

Click here for the complete story.

© 2020 Patch. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.