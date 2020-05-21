WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle that was possibly involved in a fatal hit-and-run.
It happened May 19 at 10:05 p.m. on 8 Mile Road near Groesbeck claiming the life of a 33-year-old man.
Police say the vehicle involved is possibly a black Dodge Dart or Chrysler 200 with chromed side view mirrors. The driver’s side view mirror was found at the scene. Police also say the vehicle probably sustained moderate to heavy front left side damage.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kulhanek at 586-574-4705 or email at tkulhanek@warrenpd.org.
