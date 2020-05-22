DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a double fatal hit-and-run that occurred on the city’s west side.
The crash killed Leon Freeman, 26, of Hazel Park and Teon Williams, 33, of Detroit.
Shawn Patterson has been charged with two counts each of:
- Reckless Driving Causing Death
- Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Causing Death
- Moving Violation Causing Death
The incident happened April 26 at 11:49 a.m. in the area of Baylis and Pilgrim.
Police say Patterson was traveling at a high rate of speed south on Baylis in a gray 2017 Dodge Charger. He disregarded a traffic signal and collided into a blue 2001 Pontiac Sunfire that was heading west on Pilgrim.
After the collision, it is reported Patterson exited his vehicle and left the scene.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.