DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police arrested a 20-year-old man Thursday in connection to an assault and battery of an elderly male at a nursing home on the city’s west side.

A video had been posted on social media and shared several times by concerned citizens.

Police believe the incident occurred on May 15 and that both the 75-year-old male victim and the suspect are patients at the nursing home located in the 16500 block of Schaefer.

The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody at the nursing home and transported to the Detroit Detention Center without incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Thank you to everyone for your assistance in bringing the senior home incident to our attention. The @detroitpolice is investigating the situation, and an arrest has been made. Thank you again. #ProtectAndServe #OurCommunity — Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) May 21, 2020

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued the following statement Friday on the video:

Like other viewers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was deeply disturbed by a video that was widely shared on social media showing a man beating an elderly man who was in his bed at a nursing facility. The department would like to correct inaccurate information that was shared on social media. The man who is accused in the assault is not an MDHHS employee, and the attack did not occur at a department facility. MDHHS staff are dedicated to providing the best possible care for the patients in our facilities. MDHHS’s Adult Protective Services, which takes very seriously its duty to protect vulnerable adults from abuse, also gathered pertinent information resulting in identifying and locating the perpetrator and provided the information to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and law enforcement, which led to the arrest.

