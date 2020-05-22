Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A family-owned and operated child care donated $50,000 Friday to 153 families whose children are enrolled at its academy.
Located Detroit’s west side, New Beginnings Child Care & Academy focuses on learning enrichment in early childhood as well as an educational partnership with Cornerstone schools.
The monetary giveaway was a surprise to the families.
“NBCCA has a reputation of providing support other than child care to our families. Hopefully, this donation can assist them with some of their essential needs. Every little thing helps,” said NBCCA Co-Owner Pageant Atterberry.
