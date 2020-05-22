Filed Under:covid-19, Grammys, John Prine, MusiCares, The Recording Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new release by The Recording Academy of John Prines “Angel From Montgomery” will have proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the coronavirus.

John Prine poses with his award for Best Contemporary Folk Album in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards (Photo by Getty Images)

A two-time Grammy winner, the Recording Academy announced in December that Prine would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.
The new recording features artists, musicians and engineers who also are elected leaders in the Recording Academy, including singer-songwriter Christine Albert, Brandon Bush of Sugarland, John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band and Jeff Powell, an acclaimed Memphis engineer/producer.

Bonnie Raitt and John Prine attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards on January 26, 2020 (Photo by Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the Recording Academy and one of the contributors on the recording, said in a statement that Prine was known for his giving spirit and the new “Angel From Montgomery” recording is a tribute to honor that spirit.

 

 

