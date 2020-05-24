(CNN) – Still got that quarantine shaggy look going? Or maybe that ill-fated attempt at a DIY haircut? CBS has just the thing to help you. The network has announced a new one-hour special entitled, “Haircut Night in America.” Arguably, the most useful event of our times, and it will be hosted by married actors Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn.
The special will feature some of America’s top hair stylists who will guide celebrities, including Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn and hockey superstar P.K. Subban — as well as frontline healthcare workers through the perfect DIY haircut from their homes. Yes, color and styling will be included.
“After nearly three months of social distancing,” the folks behind the show say, “the time has come for people to take haircare into their own hands. In ‘Haircut Night in America,’ top stylists will expertly guide celebrities in a ‘cut-a-long’ from their homes and reveal the final looks, no matter the outcome.”
CBS emphasizes that the special was produced remotely with “extensive safety precautions in place.” The special will air Friday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.