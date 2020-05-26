Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Detroit.
It happened Monday at 12:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lauder.
Police say prior to arriving at the scene, there were multiple gunshots heard in the area and the 39-year-old man was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.
There’s no word on a suspect as of Tuesday morning and police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.