DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Detroit.

It happened Monday at 12:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lauder.

Police say prior to arriving at the scene, there were multiple gunshots heard in the area and the 39-year-old man was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

There’s no word on a suspect as of Tuesday morning and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

