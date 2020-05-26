WALTHAM, MA – PATCH (CBS Detroit)
She loves fruit salad and dandelions, attention from people and time outside. And at 53, she may just be the oldest animal that MSPCA-Angell in Boston has ever been charged with adopting into a new home.
She is “Ms. Jennifer,” a tortoise whose Waltham owner died this week because of complications with the coronavirus and who the MSPCA is looking to place into a loving adoptive home. And according to the adoption center, she is the 10th animal to be surrendered to the MSPCA in Boston as a result of the pandemic.
“We continue to see animals coming to us because their owners have either died, fallen too ill to care for them, or been so impacted economically that they could no longer care for the pets,” said Victoria Odynsky, manager of the MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center.
