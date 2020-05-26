



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 55,104 and 5,266 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST.

33,168 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 22.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 22, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 22, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/26/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 11 1 Allegan 212 6 Alpena 95 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 33 1 Baraga 1 Barry 61 2 Bay 287 19 Benzie 4 Berrien 596 47 Branch 103 2 Calhoun 349 21 Cass 78 2 Charlevoix 15 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 17 2 Clinton 138 10 Crawford 58 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit City 10818 1326 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 178 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 1964 245 Gladwin 18 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 23 5 Gratiot 71 6 Hillsdale 170 24 Houghton 3 Huron 42 1 Ingham 705 25 Ionia 144 3 Iosco 84 9 Isabella 74 7 Jackson 438 26 Kalamazoo 802 51 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3420 72 Lake 5 Lapeer 188 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 146 3 Livingston 392 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 6 Macomb 6528 779 Manistee 11 Marquette 54 10 Mason 31 Mecosta 19 2 Menominee 8 Midland 79 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 464 19 Montcalm 65 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 604 31 Newaygo 92 Oakland 8240 958 Oceana 85 2 Ogemaw 20 Osceola 10 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 100 10 Ottawa 714 29 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 1000 107 Sanilac 40 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 236 24 St Clair 431 36 St Joseph 104 2 Tuscola 186 23 Van Buren 126 6 Washtenaw 1301 96 Wayne 9108 1042 Wexford 11 2 MDOC* 3305 64 FCI** 138 4 Unknown 3 Out of State 64 Grand Total 55104 5266

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

