(CBS DETROIT) – The weather is not the only thing leaving these people heated.

“I would never use fed ex again,” said FedEx customer Tricia Rush.

They’re accusing FedEx Ground in Oak Park of bad customer service and failing to deliver packages on-time.

“We came up here last week. They didn’t have the package and then we’re up here again and she’s saying that the packages are just sitting on trailers so they don’t know when they’re going to come off the trailers,” said FedEx Customer Tiffany Moor.

Customers say they are fed up with FedEx after numerous attempts to pick-up packages end with disappointment.

“It’s like do I reorder these things or do I wait to receive them but they can’t tell me when I’m going to receive them,” said Moor.

Word about the tardy deliveries was shared on social media where comments of frustrations flooded timelines accusing FedEx Ground of holding-up shipments for weeks.

Tuesday, customers brought their concerns to staff at the Greenfield location looking for answers and packages but walked away with neither.

“Everybody’s so frustrated. It’s like you can’t do nothing. It’s just sitting here and you can’t get your package and they’re not willing to help you,” said Rush.

FedEx corporate officials say the company is working to restore service levels.

The shipping agency released a statement saying in part: FedEx Grounds is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic that has resulted in temporary service delays for some packages in the Oak Park area.

Customers are encouraged to continue to track orders online.

