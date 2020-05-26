LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order expanding the types of medical personnel that can order a test.
The executive order also creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order and without charging an out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.
Anyone who leaves their home for work, or has symptoms of COVID-19 (even mild symptoms), may receive a test at a community testing location without securing a doctor’s order in advance under the executive order. Medical personnel will be available to order testing upon arrival.
A person who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 888-535-6136 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find an appropriate testing location.
Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who:
- Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms
- Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19
- Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days
- Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp