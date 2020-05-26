LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order expanding the types of medical personnel that can order a test.

The executive order also creates a new category of community testing sites that offer testing to anyone with reason to be tested without an advance order and without charging an out-of-pocket cost to any Michigander.

Anyone who leaves their home for work, or has symptoms of COVID-19 (even mild symptoms), may receive a test at a community testing location without securing a doctor’s order in advance under the executive order. Medical personnel will be available to order testing upon arrival.

A person who wishes to be tested may call the Michigan coronavirus hotline at 888-535-6136 or visit www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest to find an appropriate testing location.

Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who: 

  • Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms
  • Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19
  • Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days
  • Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp

The order also outlines procedures and protocols testing sites are required to follow. 

