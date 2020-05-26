



— Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Tuesday providing updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed an executive order expanding the types of medical personnel that can order a coronavirus test.

Michiganders eligible for testing include someone who: Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, including mild symptoms

Has been exposed to a person with COVID-19

Has been working outside their home for at least 10 days

Resides in any congregate setting, such as a long-term care facility, prison or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease bringing the state total of COVID-19 cases to 55,104 and 5,266 deaths as of Tuesday at 3 p.m. EST. The governor also announced a new, online dashboard that visually illustrates COVID-19 risks and trends in Michigan, providing residents with important information about the pandemic status where they live and work. Michiganders can find the dashboard at MIstartmap.info. The governor was joined by MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Dr. Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Beverly Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Michigan, a subsidiary of CVS Health.

May 21 Press Conference Updates

On Thursday, Whitmer signed a number of executive orders that will phase more sectors of Michigan’s economy.

Thursday’s updates include:

Lifting the requirement that health care providers delay some nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures. This goes into effect statewide on Friday, May 29.

Statewide reopening of auto showrooms by appointment only. This goes into effect. This goes into effect Tuesday, May 26 .

. Allowing statewide retail, by appointment only. Stores are limited to 10 customers at any one time. This goes into effect Tuesday, May 26.

Allowing statewide gathering of 10 people or less immediately, as long as people are practicing social distancing. This goes into effect immediately.

Businesses that reopen MUST adhere to strict safety measures to protect employees, customers, clients and patients.



May 18 Press Conference Updates



Whitmer signed an executive order to further protect Michigan workers as the state begins to re-engage sectors of the economy.

This executive order requires all businesses to adhere to strict safety guidelines to protect their workers, their patrons, and their communities from infection. To foster compliance, the governor also signed an executive directive to appoint a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Under the executive order 2020-91, businesses that resume in-person work must, among other things, develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1.

Businesses must also provide COVID-19 training to workers that covers, at a minimum, workplace infection-control practices, the proper use of PPE, steps workers must take to notify the business or operation of any symptoms of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, and how to report unsafe working conditions.

Whitmer also announced the reopening in two regions of retail business, office work that cannot be done remotely, and restaurants and bars with limited seating. The two regions are both in the northern part of the state—specifically, MERC regions 6 and 8, as detailed in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.

The partial reopening will take effect on Friday, May 22. Cities, villages, and townships may choose to take a more cautious course if they wish: the order does not abridge their authority to restrict the operations of restaurants or bars, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating.

Cities, villages, and townships may choose to take a more cautious course if they wish: the order does not abridge their authority to restrict the operations of restaurants or bars, including limiting such establishments to outdoor seating. Region 6 in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, and Emmet.

Region 8 in the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan includes the following counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.

May 15 Press Conference Updates

On Thursday Whitmer and Plaintiffs in the Gary B. Literacy case initially filed against Governor Rick Snyder, signed a settlement agreement Whitmer says she remains committed to ensuring paths to literacy for children across Michigan. She says this was a landmark ruling and she is proud to fight to defend it.

On Friday Whitmer announced a process for how the state can begin planning for when and how students and staff may begin safely returning back to school buildings

Whitmer signed an Executive Order to establish a return to learn advisory council. The panel – which will be comprised of students, parents, frontline educators, administrators and public health officials – will be tasked with providing the COVID-19 Task Force on Education within the State Emergency Operations Center with recommendations on how to safely, equitably, and efficiently return to school in the fall. It will also align with the MI Safe Start Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced May 7 her six phase plan to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reopen Michigan’s economy. The governor has worked with leaders in health care, business, labor, and education to develop the plan and says Michigan is in phase three.



May 13 Press Conference Updates

Whitmer opened the conference taking a few moments to remember former Sen. Morris Hood who died at 54 from COVID-19.

Whitmer also mentioned that 10,000 protective gowns were donated to the city’s first responders in honor of Skylar Herbert, the first child to die in the state from COVID-19.

Here’s Whitmer’s updates:

Wednesday morning her administration announced the state of Michigan will participate in the Federal Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share program to help offset budget implications as a result of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan is currently in the 3rd of 6 phases of the MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage the state’s economy.

Whitmer was also joined by business leaders from across the sate who are committed to ensuring the safety of their employees and customers.

As of Wednesday there were 48,391 cases of coronavirus in Michigan and 4,714 deaths. 22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.



May 11 Press Conference Updates

Whitmer said Tuesday will mark nine weeks since the coronavirus first appeared in the state.

As of Monday, May 11 COVID-19 is present in 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The state has provided more than 1.1 million unemployed Michigan workers more than $4 billion in benefits.

Businesses cannot punish a worker who must stay home because they’ve tested positive for COVID-19, are experiencing symptoms or have come in contact with someone who has.

The Department of Corrections has taken a number of measures to protect people serving time, expanding testing protocols and expedite paroles.

Whitmer’s administration will continue to monitor the data and reports from Michigan’s state parks.

Until there is a vaccine, social distancing is the only real tool to prevent spreading of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m. and 22,686 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

May 7 Press Conference Updates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order Thursday to extend Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28. Under this order, Michiganders still must not leave their homes except to run critical errands, to engage in safe outdoor activities, or to go to specified jobs.

The governor’s order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan’s Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

After announcing that Michigan’s manufacturing workers will return to work on Monday, May 11, Whitmer detailed the six phases of her MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s economy.

The phases of the pandemic include: UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We continue to see high case levels with concern about health system capacity. FLATTENING: The epidemic is no longer increasing and the health-system’s capacity is sufficient for current needs. IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. CONTAINING: Continued case and death rate improvements, with outbreaks quickly contained. POST-PANDEMIC: Community spread not expected to return. Whitmer announced Michigan is in Phase Three as of May 7. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m. EST. More updates: Pfizer announced the first participants have been dosed in the U.S. in a clinical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to prevent COVID-19 infection.

More than 2,700 businesses around Michigan were awarded a total of $10 million in Michigan Small Business Relief Program.

DHHS announced that close to 90,000 low-income college students in Michigan who are enrolled in career or technical education programs are eligible to receive food assistance benefits effective this week.

