(CBS DETROIT) – A 23-year-old woman faces multiple charges in connection with a fatal car crash that killed her two small children and severely injured her five-year-old daughter.

Zantea Marie Jackson-Pool is charged with two counts of reckless driving causing death, two counts of driving while license suspended causing death, two counts reckless driving causing serious injury, two counts driving while license suspended causing serious injury and three counts second degree child abuse.

It happened May 20 at 8:30 p.m. where it’s alleged Jackson-Pool was driving her car at a high rate of speed, fleeing from a car she had sideswiped in the area of Agnes and Field Streets in Detroit. She had an adult man in the passenger seat, an adult woman along with her three young children ages, two, three and five in the rear passenger area of the car. The children were not in car seats and were not restrained. Jackson-Pool is also alleged to have been an unlicensed driver.

She drove at a high rate of speed and hit a second car with a woman driver and man in the front passenger seat at the intersection of Agnes Street. Both cars went off of the street from the impact and Jackson-Pool’s car flipped over on the passenger side.

Police and medics arrived at the scene and all of the passengers from both cars were transported to a local hospital. The two-year-old and three-year-old children succumbed to their injuries. The five-year-old continues to receive treatment in the hospital. Jackson-Pool and her female passenger suffered bone fractures. The woman and man in the other car sustained minor injuries.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.