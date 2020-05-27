PATCH – (CBS Detroit)
There is no criminal penalty for not wearing a face mask in public in Michigan, but businesses and venues can refuse people entry for it.
There is no criminal penalty for failing to wear a face mask in public spaces in Michigan, but businesses and venues can refuse people entrance without one, per Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s mask order that went into effect late in April.
State and federal health officials have stressed that face masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19. At businesses like banks or grocery stores, everyone is expected to wear a mask, a standard set in several states during the pandemic. White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said in an interview last week that there’s scientific evidence that wearing a mask indoors reduces the spread of respiratory droplets that may contain the virus.
For more information on this story, please go to:
https://patch.com/michigan/northville/s/h4lh3/abuse-survivors-people-color-face-unique-barriers-wearing-masks
© 2020 PATCH. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.