Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early from prison the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday.
(CBS DETROIT) – Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early from prison the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons “reviewed and denied” Kilpatrick for “home confinement” and stated he remains incarcerated at the federal prison in Oakdale, Louisiana.
This announcement comes after the Ebony Foundation announced Friday morning Kilpatrick would be released after serving seven years of a 28-year sentence for corruption.
State Rep. Karen Whitsett and State rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, both Detroit Democrats, said Kilpatrick would be released June 10.
Kilpatrick was convicted of racketeering conspiracy, fraud, extortion and tax crimes.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.