(CBS DETROIT) – After being shut down for several weeks by Governor Whitmer’s stay-home order, Metro Detroit shopping malls are scheduled to reopen this week. Here’s what we know so far:
Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills
- plans to open 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28
- operating on a limited schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi
- plans to open 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28
- operating on a limited schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Somerset Collection in Troy
- plans to open 11 a.m. Friday, May 29
Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights
- plans to open 11 a.m. Friday, May 29
Occupancy at the malls will be limited and shoppers should plan to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others.
