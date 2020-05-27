(CBS DETROIT) – After being shut down for several weeks by Governor Whitmer’s stay-home order, Metro Detroit shopping malls are scheduled to reopen this week. Here’s what we know so far:

Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills 

  • plans to open 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28
  • operating on a limited schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi 

  • plans to open 11 a.m. Thursday, May 28
  • operating on a limited schedule of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Somerset Collection in Troy 

  • plans to open 11 a.m. Friday, May 29

Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights 

  • plans to open 11 a.m. Friday, May 29

Occupancy at the malls will be limited and shoppers should plan to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others.

