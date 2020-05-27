Protests Spark After Video Shows Michigan Deputy Punching WomanA Michigan sheriff's deputy is seen on video punching a black woman in the head several times during her arrest early Tuesday, and another deputy tased her husband after the couple allegedly refused an order to leave the scene of a shooting.

Michigan Company Launches A Contact Tracing, Social Distancing Solution To Get Employees Back To WorkCompanyTRAK utilizes a combination of enterprise mobile apps, with Bluetooth tags and scanners to bring employees back to their workplace.

This Weekend: Bridge Demolition To Close Portion Of I-75 In DetroitBoth directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and Davison Freeway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29.

MI Safe Start Map: Here's Everything To Know About The New Online DashboardThe MI Safe Start Map provides residents with important information about the pandemic status where they live and work.

Photo Gallery: Ascension Michigan Shining MomentsLooking for some uplifting news? Scroll through this roundup to see how love and support are displayed for and by the Ascension Michigan healthcare heroes.

Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Won't Be Leaving Prison EarlyFormer Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick will not be released early from prison.