



– Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be replacing the Milwaukee Street overpass above I-75 in Detroit this year. Due to its current structural condition, the bridge is being replaced in advance of other major improvements on the future I-94 modernization project in Detroit.

The first stage of replacement involves removing the existing structure that was originally constructed in 1969. To accomplish this, both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and M-8 (Davison Freeway) starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 1.

During the closure, the posted detour for northbound I-75 follows westbound I-94, northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway), and eastbound M-8 back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound M-8 to southbound M-10, back to southbound I-75.

The following ramps will close starting at 7 p.m. on Friday:

Eastbound and westbound M-8 to southbound I-75

Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75

Clay Street to southbound I-75

Eastbound and westbound I-94 to northbound I-75

Warren Avenue to northbound I-75.

All ramps, except for Holbrook Avenue to southbound I-75, will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 1. In addition, crews will close the left lane on southbound I-75 from Clay Street to Piquette Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Friday to mobilize demolition equipment.

All work on this $6.1 million investment is scheduled to be completed in early 2021. Due to the structure’s proximity to the I-75/I-94 interchange, this bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.