We’ve rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Detroit if you’ve got a budget of up to $900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

18416 Monica St. (Bagley)

Listed at $805/month, this 1,400-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 18416 Monica St.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a fireplace. The building includes garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

910 Seward St.

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 910 Seward St. It’s listed for $815/month for its 750 square feet.

The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. The unit also comes with a deck, hardwood flooring and central heating.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

7800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Here’s a 705-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 7800 E. Jefferson Ave. that’s also going for $815/month.

In the unit, you’ll find a balcony. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

14536 Chatham St. (Brightmoor)

Located at 14536 Chatham St., here’s a 1,150-square-foot three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom unit that’s listed for $825/month.

The listing promises a deck and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building offers garage parking. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and doesn’t offer many public transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

Here’s a 1,300-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit at 850 Whitmore Road that’s going for $850/month.

The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. The unit also features a dishwasher, central heating, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. This rental is cat-friendly. There isn’t a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

