DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Health Department has tested 2300 residents at 36 senior apartment buildings, said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair at the Mayor’s briefing May 27.
The infection rate continues to remain low at one percent.
The department is scheduled to do testing at another 30 facilities between now and June 5.
Testing at senior buildings is expected to be completed by mid-June.
Here’s a list below:
