DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference Thursday afternoon addressing the Minneapolis Police Department’s actions regarding the death of George Floyd.
I add to the chorus of support for the swift and courageous actions by Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in the dismissals of the four involved officers involved in this horrific and senseless death of George Floyd. Preservation of trust in our communities is always a key mandate https://t.co/T1oHrWEjiE
— James E. Craig (@ChiefJECraigDPD) May 28, 2020
Craig was joined by Deputy Chief Todd Bettison Reverend Dr., Wendell Anthony President of NCAAP Detroit Branch, Terferi Brent Community Organizer, and Negus Vu from the Peoples Action.
Floyd, a black man, was arrested after allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit bill at a Minneapolis business on Monday evening. He was held down by a white officer who was seen in a viral cellphone video, putting his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd could be heard in the video complaining that he couldn’t breathe and later appears to become unconscious during the footage.
The Minneapolis Police Department identified four Minneapolis Officers involved in the incident: Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng. The four officers were fired Tuesday and on Wednesday Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges against Chauvin.
Craig said he applauds the swift the decision from Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrandondo in firing the four officers involved and in his opinion the video showing Floyd’s death is enough evidence to arrest Chauvin for murder.
When asked about transparency and strengthen the departments relationship with the community, Craig said: “Trust is the glue, we must not forget as police officers we work for the community. There’s an expectation in order to build that trust, that we’re always honest and forthcoming. When we make mistakes or if there’s intentional wrong done, we own it, we stand up and take responsibility for it.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.