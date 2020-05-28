City Of Detroit To Hold Online Unity Fest This WeekendThe event will feature over 20 musical performances and appearances from big name artists.

Unemployment On The Rise: 2 Million More Without A Job, 57,000 In MichiganOver two million new unemployment claims have been filed since last week according to the department of labor.

Over $50 Million In Bottles, Cans Await RefundsAs bottles and cans continue to mount at homes across the state the value of the deposits skyrocket.

Michigan Court Of Appeals Reverses Judge's Ruling, Orders Owosso Barber To CloseThe Owosso barber who was granted permission to continue operating his business is now being forced to close it immediately.

ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,372 deaths, in the state as of Thursday afternoon. 33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.