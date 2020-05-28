Michigan: Over 1,200 Nursing Home Residents Dead From VirusAt least 1,216 residents of nursing homes in Michigan have died from the new coronavirus, accounting for nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 deaths, the state health department said.

Republican Senators Say Governor Whitmer Lied About Husband's Boat CallSenate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey questioned why her staff contacted his office Friday to successfully push Republican Sen. Tom Barrett to delete his Facebook post about Mallory.

Renting In Detroit: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Chick-fil-A To Open June 18 At Twelve Oaks MallThe Chick-fil-A in Novi announced its grand opening will be held June 18.

Secretary Of State Branch Offices Reopening By Appointment Only June 1Beginning the week of June 1, all 131 branch offices in Michigan will be open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for appointment only services.

2 Indiana Billboards Suggest People Think Twice About Visiting Michigan During The PandemicAs vehicles leave Indiana, they encounter an electronic sign that reads: "Now Entering Michigan: Really? You're sure about this?"