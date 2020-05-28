According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Detroit are hovering around $675. But how does the low-end pricing on a Detroit rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

16704 Lahser Road

Listed at $500/month, this 500-square-foot studioapartment, located at 16704 Lahser Road in Riverdale, is 41.2 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Detroit, which is currently estimated at around $850/month.

The building features on-site laundry; in the unit, anticipate carpeted floors and central heating. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 825 Whitmore Road, which, at 800 square feet, is going for $650/month.

The building offers assigned parking, additional storage space, a swimming pool and secured entry. You can also expect large windows and hardwood flooring in the unit. Cats are allowed at the property. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

80 E. Hancock St.

Then there’s this 330-square-foot studio at 80 E. Hancock St. in Midtown, listed also at $650/month.

The building features an elevator, a fitness center and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are allowed here.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is a “biker’s paradise” and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2072 Wabash St.

And here’s a studio apartment at 2072 Wabash St. in Millenium Village, which is going for $800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include additional storage space and a resident lounge. You’ll also see central heating and hardwood flooring in the unit. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

253 Erskine St.

Finally, over at 253 Erskine St. in Brush Park, there’s this studio apartment, also going for $800/month.

In the unit, the listing promises stainless steel appliances, central heating and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

