(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Big Beaver Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 9 p.m. Monday, June 1.
This closure will remain in place until 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Currently, both directions of I-75 have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier, between Adams and 13 Mile roads.
During this bridge operation, the right lane of southbound I-75 will be closed at Big Beaver Road for safety. This single-lane closure is expected to be removed by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
During the closure, detours will be posted in each direction using Livernois, Maple, and Crooks roads. Upon reopening, both directions of Big Beaver Road will have one lane open in each direction under I-75. This configuration on Big Beaver Road will allow for interchange construction and bridge building operations until early summer.
