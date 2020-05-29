Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Farmers Market has made a list of what shoppers can now expect amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, more than one member of a household can shop at the market. That means families are welcome, although there are no children’s programs at this time. Shoppers may also bring their own shopping bags.
Here’s what you can now expect at the Farmers Market:
- Shoppers will find only one entrance and two exits at the market.
- Shoppers are strongly recommended to wear masks for their safety and the safety of others.
- Vendor spacing will allow for social distancing. This means not every vendor will be at every market. Also, markers will allow shoppers to maintain a six-foot distance.
- Chalk lines or other methods of demarcation will separate shoppers from vendors.
- Shoppers can point to the item they wish to buy but they cannot touch it.
- Hand-washing areas including soap will be available.
- Hard surfaces will be continuously wiped down.
- Only whole, uncut produce and pre-packaged prepared foods, including meat and fish, will be available.
- No art and craft items will be sold.
- No live music will be offered.
- No children’s activities or programming will take place.
- Non-profit groups and commercial vendors are not allowed.
- No food sampling or food demos will take place.
- No plants or flowers can be sold.
- No tables or chairs will be available.
- Dogs and other pets will not be allowed.
For more information on the Farmington Farmers Market visit here.
