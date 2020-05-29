(CBS DETROIT) – There are new regulations for marijuana licensees to follow in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders according to the Marijuana Regulatory Agency.
Under Whitmer’s executive orders, marijuana retail locations and provisioning facilities have remained opened during the pandemic and have been considered essential.
MRA announced Thursday all Marijuana licensees are required to develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan by June 1 or within two week of resuming business (whichever is later), provide COVID-19 training to employees, keep everyone on the worksite at least six feet from one another, provide staff with face masks and personal protective equipment and promoting social distancing.
Marijuana licensees must also increase facility cleaning and disinfection to limit exposure to COVID-19, make cleaning supplies available to staff and if an employee has been confirmed with a case of COVID-19 within 24 hours the local public health department and anyone who may have come in contact with the person with a confirmed case must be notified.
The new regulations are in effect immediately and will remain until the executive orders are terminated.
For more on the marijuana operations under the executive orders, visit here.
