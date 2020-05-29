Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A passing lane is being added to northbound M-19 at the on ramp to I-94 to eliminate back-ups due to drivers waiting to turn left onto westbound I-94.
This work will require two weekend closures, tentatively planned for June 12-14 and June 19-21.
The work requires the contractor to close northbound M-19 while maintaining southbound M-19 traffic throughout the project.
Along with this work, the carpool lot off 25 Mile Road will receive a pavement surface treatment to improve the condition of the lot.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.