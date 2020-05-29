  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – A passing lane is being added to northbound M-19 at the on ramp to I-94 to eliminate back-ups due to drivers waiting to turn left onto westbound I-94.

This work will require two weekend closures, tentatively planned for June 12-14 and June 19-21.

The work requires the contractor to close northbound M-19 while maintaining southbound M-19 traffic throughout the project.

Along with this work, the carpool lot off 25 Mile Road will receive a pavement surface treatment to improve the condition of the lot.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply