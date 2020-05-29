  • WWJ-TVOn Air

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday which extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to June 29.

“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.” 

The executive order, which takes effect immediately, extends the tax foreclosure deadline to June 29, 2020. The deadline was previously extended from March 31 to May 29. 

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

