LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday which extends the deadline for Michigan residents to pay back taxes and avoid foreclosure on their property during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to June 29.
“As we slowly and safely begin reopening our economy it’s critical homeowners don’t have to fear losing their home during a global health pandemic,” Whitmer said. “This Executive Order gives homeowners some peace of mind as we continue to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”