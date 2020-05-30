



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 56,884 and 5,463 deaths as of Saturday at 3 p.m. The deaths announced Saturday includes 37 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

38,099 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 29, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 29, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/30/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 14 1 Allegan 217 6 Alpena 94 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 34 1 Baraga 1 Barry 62 2 Bay 303 23 Benzie 4 Berrien 618 49 Branch 117 2 Calhoun 365 22 Cass 82 3 Charlevoix 15 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 18 2 Clinton 139 10 Crawford 58 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit City 10937 1370 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 187 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 2004 252 Gladwin 18 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 27 5 Gratiot 74 9 Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 6 Huron 44 1 Ingham 736 25 Ionia 147 4 Iosco 94 9 Isabella 77 7 Jackson 447 28 Kalamazoo 834 54 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3642 84 Lake 5 Lapeer 189 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 151 4 Livingston 395 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6624 802 Manistee 11 Marquette 55 11 Mason 32 Mecosta 21 2 Menominee 8 Midland 82 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 468 19 Montcalm 65 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 636 36 Newaygo 105 Oakland 8319 983 Oceana 85 2 Ogemaw 21 1 Osceola 11 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 100 10 Ottawa 766 33 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 1029 108 Sanilac 41 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 240 26 St Clair 448 41 St Joseph 118 2 Tuscola 187 23 Van Buren 140 6 Washtenaw 1331 99 Wayne 9317 1082 Wexford 11 3 MDOC* 3914 69 FCI** 146 4 Unknown 7 Out of State 36 Grand Total 56884 5463

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

