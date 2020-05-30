Man in Van Shoots Into Crowd of Protesters In Detroit, Killing a 19-Year-OldA 19-year-old man was killed after shots were fired into a crowd of protesters in Detroit late Friday, the city's police department said in a statement.

ICYMI: Here's Gov. Whitmer's Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press conference Thursday providing updates on the state's response to COVID-19. Here's what you need to know.

Detroit Housing Market Up 298.5%This week brought more evidence of buyers and sellers returning to the market as newly pending sales and new listings are up from the previous week.

Coronavirus In Michigan: Here's An Updated List Of Positive Cases, DeathsHere's a list of the positive cases, including 5,406 deaths, in the state as of Friday afternoon. 33,168 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 22.