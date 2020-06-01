Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 25-year-old man is facing a murder charge and was denied bond in the death of a baby in his care according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.
Dwan Dudley, 25, is charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse.
The baby girl’s death happened Feb. 25 in the 16100 block of Robson on Detroit’s west side.
According to authorities, Dudley is an acquaintance of the baby girl’s mother and she was in his care at the time of injuries.
Dudley is expected back in court on June 11 for a probable cause conference and a preliminary examination June 17.
