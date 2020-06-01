Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of delightful doggies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Icey, pit bull terrier mix

Icey is a female pit bull terrier mix being cared for at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Icey is nothing if not a family dog, and children will love her. Icey has had all her shots. She’s mastered her house-training etiquette.

Here’s what Icey’s friends at Rebel Dogs Detroit think of her:

Icey is a special cutie: a pitbull with a wirey coat. We don’t know what she is mixed with, but we do know she has lived with kids before and would love to do that again. Icey is fun, loves snuggles, playtime and being with you. She can greet other dogs well and is able to make dog friends, but wants to be the only dog in her home. Icey is hoping to find her new family soon.

Apply to adopt Icey today at Petfinder.

Jax, border collie

Jax is a handsome male border collie dog being cared for at Home Fur-Ever.

Jax loves other dogs. No need to worry: He’s already house-trained. Jax is neutered and he has had all his shots.

Here’s what Jax’s friends at Home Fur-Ever think of him:

Jax is a beautiful border collie dog in need of a new forever home. He is two-years old, he loves walks and playing with other dogs and his family .He is great with people and does well with children and dogs. We don’t know how he is with cats. We are looking for a family who has border collie breed experience. These are working dogs and need a job and lots of exercise. A visible secured fenced yard is required.

Read more about Jax on Petfinder.

Beef, pit bull terrier

Beef is a sweet male pit bull terrier dog being kept at Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Beef is vaccinated.

Beef’s current caretakers say: