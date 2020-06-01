



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 57,532 and 5,516 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 29, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 29, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 6/1/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Alcona 17 1 Allegan 220 6 Alpena 95 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 34 1 Baraga 1 Barry 63 2 Bay 312 24 Benzie 4 Berrien 629 52 Branch 123 2 Calhoun 372 22 Cass 82 3 Charlevoix 15 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 19 2 Clinton 140 11 Crawford 58 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit City 11058 1375 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 190 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 2015 252 Gladwin 18 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 27 5 Gratiot 74 11 Hillsdale 169 24 Houghton 6 Huron 48 1 Ingham 740 26 Ionia 151 4 Iosco 95 9 Isabella 77 7 Jackson 448 28 Kalamazoo 844 57 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3748 89 Lake 6 Lapeer 190 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 154 4 Livingston 397 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6707 814 Manistee 11 Marquette 56 12 Mason 32 Mecosta 21 2 Menominee 8 Midland 82 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 473 21 Montcalm 66 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 645 36 Newaygo 107 Oakland 8407 992 Oceana 87 2 Ogemaw 22 1 Osceola 11 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 102 10 Ottawa 781 34 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 1048 108 Sanilac 41 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 240 26 St Clair 448 41 St Joseph 119 2 Tuscola 189 24 Van Buren 144 6 Washtenaw 1337 99 Wayne 9388 1088 Wexford 12 3 MDOC* 3933 69 FCI** 146 4 Unknown 2 Out of State 42 Grand Total 57532 5516

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute

*Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.