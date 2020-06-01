  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases


MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 57,532 and 5,516 deaths as of Monday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 29.

  • Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).  The number of persons recovered on May 29, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 29, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered.  These numbers will be updated every Saturday.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 6/1/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 17 1
Allegan 220 6
Alpena 95 9
Antrim 12
Arenac 34 1
Baraga 1
Barry 63 2
Bay 312 24
Benzie 4
Berrien 629 52
Branch 123 2
Calhoun 372 22
Cass 82 3
Charlevoix 15 1
Cheboygan 21 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 19 2
Clinton 140 11
Crawford 58 5
Delta 17 2
Detroit City 11058 1375
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 190 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 2015 252
Gladwin 18 1
Gogebic 5 1
Grand Traverse 27 5
Gratiot 74 11
Hillsdale 169 24
Houghton 6
Huron 48 1
Ingham 740 26
Ionia 151 4
Iosco 95 9
Isabella 77 7
Jackson 448 28
Kalamazoo 844 57
Kalkaska 19 2
Kent 3748 89
Lake 6
Lapeer 190 30
Leelanau 11
Lenawee 154 4
Livingston 397 26
Luce 3
Mackinac 8
Macomb 6707 814
Manistee 11
Marquette 56 12
Mason 32
Mecosta 21 2
Menominee 8
Midland 82 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 473 21
Montcalm 66 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 645 36
Newaygo 107
Oakland 8407 992
Oceana 87 2
Ogemaw 22 1
Osceola 11
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 102 10
Ottawa 781 34
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 21
Saginaw 1048 108
Sanilac 41 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 240 26
St Clair 448 41
St Joseph 119 2
Tuscola 189 24
Van Buren 144 6
Washtenaw 1337 99
Wayne 9388 1088
Wexford 12 3
MDOC* 3933 69
FCI** 146 4
Unknown 2
Out of State 42
Grand Total 57532 5516

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change.  As public health investigations of individual cases  continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity.  Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

  • Fever.
  • Cough.
  • Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

