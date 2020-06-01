DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says they are launching an investigation into a video that shows a confrontation with protesters and officers.
The video was brought to the department’s attention on Twitter by Arlen Parsa who stated the video was posted by a Facebook user in Detroit.
This video, posted last night by a Facebook user in Detroit MI, appears to document some shocking, out-of-control conduct by law enforcement.
If they weren't in uniform we would call this gang type behavior.
Please address this, @detroitpolice @ChiefJECraigDPD, @MayorMikeDuggan pic.twitter.com/FNJx5usnSI
— Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) May 30, 2020
“This video was brought to our attention. We have launched an investigation. The @detroitpolice department is taking this matter very seriously. We have identified one of the officers involved and am working to identify the others,” the department said on Twitter Sunday.
This video was brought to our attention. We have launched an investigation. The @detroitpolice department is taking this matter very seriously. We have identified one of the officers involved and am working to identify the others. pic.twitter.com/XjtVGnxgfD
— Detroit Police Dept. (@detroitpolice) May 31, 2020
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.