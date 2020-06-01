LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Mel Robbins Show
    4:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs


DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says they are launching an investigation into a video that shows a confrontation with protesters and officers.

The video was brought to the department’s attention on Twitter by Arlen Parsa who stated the video was posted by a Facebook user in Detroit.

“This video was brought to our attention. We have launched an investigation. The @detroitpolice department is taking this matter very seriously. We have identified one of the officers involved and am working to identify the others,” the department said on Twitter Sunday.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply