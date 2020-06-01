(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen has lifted the stay-at-home order across Michigan.
The governor’s order will allow retailers to reopen on June 4 and restaurants to reopen on June 8, both subject to capacity limits.
Day camps for children will likewise be permitted to open on June 8.
Effective immediately, groups of 100 or less will be allowed gather outdoors with social distancing.
Office work that is not capable of being performed remotely can resume. And in-home services, including housecleaning services, can resume operations.
“The data has shown that we are ready to carefully move our state into the next phase of the MI Safe Start Plan, but we owe it to our brave frontline heroes to get this right,” said Whitmer. “While Michiganders are no longer required to stay home, we must all continue to be smart and practice social distancing, and encourage those who meet the criteria to get tested for COVID-19. If we all do our part, our goal is to announce a shift to phase five for the entire state prior to the fourth of July. Stay smart, stay safe, and let’s all do our part.”
Michiganders must continue to wear facial coverings when in enclosed public spaces and should continue to take all reasonable precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community. And they should continue to work from home to the maximum extent possible.
