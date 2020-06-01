(CBS DETROIT) – As the number of patients who require care for COVID-19 across the state of Michigan decreases and restrictions put in place by the Governor are lifted, Karmanos Cancer Institute continues to offer all cancer care services.

New patients and those with postponed appointments can now schedule surveillance and follow up visits, preventative care and clinical trials. Patients seeking screening services such as mammograms and lung cancer screening may also make appointments.

As Michigan’s only hospital focused solely on cancer, Karmanos continued seeing patients for life-saving treatments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Enhanced screening and safety procedures were put into place to keep patients and health care workers safe.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of patients seen by Karmanos Cancer Institute decreased significantly. While this is largely due to the restrictions put into place by the state of Michigan, some patients may have opted to delay care out of concern or anxiety.

“While the Coronavirus has forced us to consider many risks, the possibility of missing early diagnosis can be consequential. Patients who delay care or negate screening may be in danger of missing treatment before it’s too late,” said Justin Klamerus, M.D., M.M.M., president, Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. “We want to assure anyone who is diagnosed with cancer that they can receive treatment in an environment where safety is paramount. We’re adhering to stringent protocols and taking extra precautions during this time. Cancer won’t wait for COVID to pass, and neither should you.”

Karmanos Cancer Institute continues to screen everyone for COVID-19 symptoms when they enter. Clinics have also put into place sweeping new safety precautions, including modifying waiting rooms to allow for simpler social distancing, enhanced disinfection practices and expansion of telehealth offerings. A full list of safety precautions can be found at www.karmanos.org/karmanossafecare.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is headquartered in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos is the largest cancer care and research network in the state. It is among the nation’s best cancer centers as one of the National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the United States and the only one located in metro Detroit. Karmanos cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect and treat as well as eradicate all forms of cancer. Its long-term partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.