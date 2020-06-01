LIVE AT 3PMGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A video of a Genesee County Sheriff removing his riot gear to join Flint protesters marching for George Floyd has gone viral.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson high fives a woman who called his name as he marches with protestors of police brutality and in memory of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Flint Township, Mich. Protestors marched to the Flint Township Police Department Headquarters where they were met by police in riot gear. Swanson deescalated the situation by asking one of the protesters what he wanted of them. They replied to walk with us and so he did with some of his deputies.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson could be seen on video clips posted to social media speaking with protesters, “The only reason we’re here is to make sure that you got a voice, that’s it.”

Swanson said, “These cops love you,” pointing to an officer. As he was speaking he high-fived people in the crowd. Protesters were seen in videos chanting, “walk with us!”

The Genesee County Sheriff proceeded with the crowd saying, “Where do you want to walk? We’ll walk all night.”

