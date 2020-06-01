FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A video of a Genesee County Sheriff removing his riot gear to join Flint protesters marching for George Floyd has gone viral.
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson could be seen on video clips posted to social media speaking with protesters, “The only reason we’re here is to make sure that you got a voice, that’s it.”
Swanson said, “These cops love you,” pointing to an officer. As he was speaking he high-fived people in the crowd. Protesters were seen in videos chanting, “walk with us!”
The Genesee County Sheriff proceeded with the crowd saying, “Where do you want to walk? We’ll walk all night.”
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.