(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist released a video Sunday in response to the death of George Floyd and state and national protests.
Gilchrist said “it is exhausting” and, “Too many black people and other people of color have experienced the brutality and suffocation pressed upon them by a system that has treated us as less than full human beings.”
Whitmer also added her anger: “I am angry. Not at the peaceful demonstrators, who largely convened thoughtfully, with the conviction of their cause. I am angry at the people who are abusing this pain to further their own agendas.”
The two ended the video together saying: “We will get through this together.”
Watch the full video below.
To the good people of Michigan: we see you. We hear you. Your voice is what drives change now and always.
All of us must be the relief. We must organize. We must speak truth to power. We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/ev9Yq092H5
— Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 31, 2020
