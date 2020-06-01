Detroit is expected to turn warm over the next few days, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The weather will bring a high temperature of 88 degrees on Tuesday.
The next few days will also bring light rainfall. The best chance of rain is predicted on Tuesday at 60 percent, with the possibility of light rainfall of 0.10 inches.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Saturday. Winds should reach a modest high of 14 mph on Wednesday, while today will be quieter.
This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.