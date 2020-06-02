CBS Detroit – Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks has set the grand opening date of their new store in Novi to June 18th according to their Facebook page. According to MLive, on this grand opening, they are not holding their First 100 event. Where in the past they have given away to the first 100 people free Chick-fil-A chicken. On this grand opening, they have decided to honor groups of heroes in the local community with free Chick-fil-A.
Chick-fil-A spokesperson Tiffany Simmons told Mlive “We are excited for this opportunity to serve and give back to the Novi community.”
The new Chick-fil-A location is near Twelve Oaks Mall along Novi Rd. It will have a two-lane drive-thru and inside dining. Up until now, if you wanted their famous chicken sandwich and waffle fries, you would have to go to EMU, Allen Park, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, The Somerset Collection food court, or the DMC.
Chick-fil-A Twelve Oaks at the time of this article was still looking to hire people for the Back of house Team.
