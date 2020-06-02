36-Year-Old Southfield Man Charged After Trying To Run Over Police During ProtestA 36-year-old Southfield man has been charged after trying to run over bicycle police officers during a protest.

Apartments For Rent In Detroit: What Will $1,400 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strongDetroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 46 new jobs over the past week and 242 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries.

Detroit Leaders Trying To Keep Protests PeacefulAs the protests continue, Detroit leaders say they will be present to ensure things remain peaceful.

Protesters Call For Peaceful DemonstrationsThe death of George Floyd sparked riots over the weekend, but protesters say the culprits behind the mayhem were not from the city of Detroit.

Britten/BoxPop® Helps Turn Shipping Containers Into Mask Sterilization UnitsBoxPop partners with Ohio-based, Battelle, to help decontaminate millions of N95 masks.