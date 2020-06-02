Oakland and Macomb County Pools Are ReopeningWith Governor Whitmer taking steps to reopen Michigan, residents in Oakland and Macomb counties will be able to get their feet wet once again in public pools.

WATCH LIVE: Whitmer Testifies Before US House Subcommittee On Michigan's Response To COVID-19Governor Gretchen Whitmer will remotely testify Tuesday about her response to the coronavirus pandemic before the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

36-Year-Old Southfield Man Charged After Trying To Run Over Police During ProtestA 36-year-old Southfield man has been charged after trying to run over bicycle police officers during a protest.

Apartments For Rent In Detroit: What Will $1,400 Get You?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit? We've rounded up the latest places for rent to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Detroit industry spotlight: Tech hiring going strongDetroit's tech industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 46 new jobs over the past week and 242 in the last month, ranking fourth among local industries.

Detroit Leaders Trying To Keep Protests PeacefulAs the protests continue, Detroit leaders say they will be present to ensure things remain peaceful.