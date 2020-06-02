CBS Detroit – With Governor Whitmer taking steps to reopen Michigan, residents in Oakland and Macomb counties will be able to get their feet wet once again in public pools. On June 8th, the Oakland County Health Division will rescind Emergency Health Order 2020-11 which closed public pools. For now, the pools remain closed until next week.
In Macomb County, The Health Department order #2020-01 closing the pools is rescinded. However to reopen the pools need to be inspected. So if your wanting to go take a dip in the local public pool, it would be best to call ahead for now.
If you operate a public pool in Macomb county you can call. 586-469-5236 to make arrangements to get it inspected.
As of right now, Oakland County Waterparks are still closed for the season. On their website, they say those with 2020 season passes can keep them for the 2021 season or call 248-858-0916 if they wish to get a refund.
