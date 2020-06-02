



The Somerset Collection Mall in Troy is set to reopen Thursday, June 4th according to their website . The mall has been in the news as protestors recently Marched down Big Beaver and demonstrated in the mall’s parking lot.

When Somerset does open there will be reduced hours of Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm and Noon to 6 pm on Sundays. Somerset is implementing procedures to keep their guests safe, including monitoring social distancing, social distance indicators, drive up package pickup, sanitizing stations throughout the mall, strolling Concierge, increasing sanitization and cleaning, and requiring employees to undergo temperature checks and the wearing of facemasks among other measures. According to Somerset’s webpage, guests are requested to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Co. in Southfield told DBBusiness.com, “Our retailers are looking forward to re-engaging with our guests and delivering a customized experience that adheres to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,”. the Forbes co. owns the Somerset collection Mall which spans both north and south sides of Big Beaver Rd. in Troy.

Restaurants that will be open according to DBusiness:

Mitchell’s Fish Market: Full menu carry-out and delivery options available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

F. Chang’s: Full menu carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Call restaurant upon arrival for curbside pick-up. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Kruse and Muer: Full menu and carry-out only.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Carry-out and delivery options available 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana: Limited menu carry-out and delivery options available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Jagged Fork: Carry-out and curbside

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Carry-out and curbside

Starbucks: Mobile orders for curbside

Noodles and Co.: Carryout and curbside

For customers uncomfortable about going inside, Talbots, White House Black Market, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Evereve, Barnes and Noble, Moosejaw, Haig’s, Chico’s, Pottery Barn, and Douglas J. Aveda Salon will offer curbside pickup to customers. It’s advisable to call ahead when ordering for further details.

Marmi is offering a “Welcome Back” promotion of 50% off their entire store.

Lulumon will be offering door side pickup and Williams Sonoma is by appointment only. Whole Foods will be fully open.

Here is the full list Open Stores:

Please contact stores directly to arrange in-store shopping.

Altar’d State – In-store and curbside pickup available. 313-329-0963

Ann Taylor – Offering curbside pickup. In-store shopping available June 17th. 248-643-4457

Anthropologie – In-store shopping available. 248-649-7287

Apple – Curbside pickup available. 248-822-0081

Arhaus – Hours by appointment. 248-643-1960

Athleta – In-store shopping available June 3. 248-649-6605

Brown Bag Popcorn – In-Store shopping available May 30th from 2 pm – 7 pm. 248-792-2283

Burberry – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. Hours – Mon-Sat 11-4. 248-643-8555

Club Monaco – In-store shopping available. 248-649-7207

COACH – In-store and curbside shopping available. 248-649-4877

David Yurman – In-store and curbside shopping available, daily 12-5 pm. 248-248-649-6054

Detroit Shoppe – In-store shopping and, curbside pickup are currently available. 248-816-5470

Free People – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-458-0001

Forever 21 – In-store shopping available. 248-205-1205

Giorgio Armani – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-649-6013

Intermix – In-store shopping available June 1st. 248-643-1997

J.Alexander’s – Offering curbside carryout. 248-816-8379

J. McLaughlin – In-store shopping and curbside pick – up currently available. 248-781-0116

Journeys – In-store shopping available. 248-822-7159

Justice – Curbside pickup available. 248-816-3388

Kate Spade – Offering curbside pickup. 248-458-2023

Kiehl’s – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-4704

LEGO – In-store shopping available June 1st. 248-816-3350

Louis Vuitton – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-8930

Macy’s – Now offering curbside pickup. 248-816-4000

Max Mara –In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-3073

Marmi – In-store shopping available. 248-637-3060

Needle & Thread Tailor – Available June 1st. 248-458-6066

Omega – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-822-7117

Optica – In-store shopping available May 31st. Offering curbside pickup. 248-643-6220

Pandora – Offering in-store shopping. 248-294-7341

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro – Now offering curbside carryout. 248-816-8000

Pottery Barn – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-816-8359

Pottery Barn Kids – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-0172

Restoration Hardware – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-614-6984

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – In-store shopping available. 248-816-1454

Saks Fifth Avenue – Guests MUST call the store prior to arrival to arrange a visit. 248-643-9000

Salvatore Ferragamo – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available, Monday-Saturday 11-4, Sunday 12-4. 248-643-4515

SEE Eyeware – In-store shopping available June 1st, Mon-Sat 12-6 pm, by appointment only. 248-649-6400

Soma Intimates – Curbside pickup currently available. 248-248-822-8020

Starbuck’s North – Opening June 5th. 248-649-5040

Sweet Factory – In-store shopping currently available. 248-816-0073

Talbot’s – Curbside pickup available. 248-649-9300

Tapper’s Fine Jewelry – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-649-2000

The Capital Grille – Offering curbside carryout. 248-649-5300

Tiffany & Co. – Curbside pickup available Tuesday – Saturday, 11am – 4pm. 248-637-2800

Tory Burch – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-458-1307

Tricho Salon – In-store shopping available. Offering Curbside delivery as needed. 248-781-0007

Urban Outfitters – In-store shopping available. 248-458-1990

Verizon Wireless – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-434-4444

Victoria’s Secret – Offering curbside pickup. 248-816-1683

White House/Black Market – Offering curbside pickup. 248-614-9284

Williams – Sonoma California – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-0672

Wolford – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-6641

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from dbusiness.com contributed to this report.