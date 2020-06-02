CBS Detroit – The Somerset Collection Mall in Troy is set to reopen Thursday, June 4th according to their website. The mall has been in the news as protestors recently Marched down Big Beaver and demonstrated in the mall’s parking lot.
When Somerset does open there will be reduced hours of Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm and Noon to 6 pm on Sundays. Somerset is implementing procedures to keep their guests safe, including monitoring social distancing, social distance indicators, drive up package pickup, sanitizing stations throughout the mall, strolling Concierge, increasing sanitization and cleaning, and requiring employees to undergo temperature checks and the wearing of facemasks among other measures. According to Somerset’s webpage, guests are requested to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
Nathan Forbes, managing partner of The Forbes Co. in Southfield told DBBusiness.com, “Our retailers are looking forward to re-engaging with our guests and delivering a customized experience that adheres to Governor Whitmer’s executive orders,”. the Forbes co. owns the Somerset collection Mall which spans both north and south sides of Big Beaver Rd. in Troy.
Restaurants that will be open according to DBusiness:
- Mitchell’s Fish Market: Full menu carry-out and delivery options available 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- F. Chang’s: Full menu carry-out and curbside pick-up available. Call restaurant upon arrival for curbside pick-up. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Kruse and Muer: Full menu and carry-out only.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill: Carry-out and delivery options available 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Bravo! Cucina Italiana: Limited menu carry-out and delivery options available 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Jagged Fork: Carry-out and curbside
- Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Carry-out and curbside
- Starbucks: Mobile orders for curbside
- Noodles and Co.: Carryout and curbside
For customers uncomfortable about going inside, Talbots, White House Black Market, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Evereve, Barnes and Noble, Moosejaw, Haig’s, Chico’s, Pottery Barn, and Douglas J. Aveda Salon will offer curbside pickup to customers. It’s advisable to call ahead when ordering for further details.
Marmi is offering a “Welcome Back” promotion of 50% off their entire store.
Lulumon will be offering door side pickup and Williams Sonoma is by appointment only. Whole Foods will be fully open.
Here is the full list Open Stores:
Please contact stores directly to arrange in-store shopping.
Altar’d State – In-store and curbside pickup available. 313-329-0963
Ann Taylor – Offering curbside pickup. In-store shopping available June 17th. 248-643-4457
Anthropologie – In-store shopping available. 248-649-7287
Apple – Curbside pickup available. 248-822-0081
Arhaus – Hours by appointment. 248-643-1960
Athleta – In-store shopping available June 3. 248-649-6605
Brown Bag Popcorn – In-Store shopping available May 30th from 2 pm – 7 pm. 248-792-2283
Burberry – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. Hours – Mon-Sat 11-4. 248-643-8555
Club Monaco – In-store shopping available. 248-649-7207
COACH – In-store and curbside shopping available. 248-649-4877
David Yurman – In-store and curbside shopping available, daily 12-5 pm. 248-248-649-6054
Detroit Shoppe – In-store shopping and, curbside pickup are currently available. 248-816-5470
Free People – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-458-0001
Forever 21 – In-store shopping available. 248-205-1205
Giorgio Armani – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-649-6013
Intermix – In-store shopping available June 1st. 248-643-1997
J.Alexander’s – Offering curbside carryout. 248-816-8379
J. McLaughlin – In-store shopping and curbside pick – up currently available. 248-781-0116
Journeys – In-store shopping available. 248-822-7159
Justice – Curbside pickup available. 248-816-3388
Kate Spade – Offering curbside pickup. 248-458-2023
Kiehl’s – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-4704
LEGO – In-store shopping available June 1st. 248-816-3350
Louis Vuitton – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-8930
Macy’s – Now offering curbside pickup. 248-816-4000
Max Mara –In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-3073
Marmi – In-store shopping available. 248-637-3060
Needle & Thread Tailor – Available June 1st. 248-458-6066
Omega – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-822-7117
Optica – In-store shopping available May 31st. Offering curbside pickup. 248-643-6220
Pandora – Offering in-store shopping. 248-294-7341
P.F. Chang’s China Bistro – Now offering curbside carryout. 248-816-8000
Pottery Barn – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-816-8359
Pottery Barn Kids – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-643-0172
Restoration Hardware – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-614-6984
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory – In-store shopping available. 248-816-1454
Saks Fifth Avenue – Guests MUST call the store prior to arrival to arrange a visit. 248-643-9000
Salvatore Ferragamo – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available, Monday-Saturday 11-4, Sunday 12-4. 248-643-4515
SEE Eyeware – In-store shopping available June 1st, Mon-Sat 12-6 pm, by appointment only. 248-649-6400
Soma Intimates – Curbside pickup currently available. 248-248-822-8020
Starbuck’s North – Opening June 5th. 248-649-5040
Sweet Factory – In-store shopping currently available. 248-816-0073
Talbot’s – Curbside pickup available. 248-649-9300
Tapper’s Fine Jewelry – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-649-2000
The Capital Grille – Offering curbside carryout. 248-649-5300
Tiffany & Co. – Curbside pickup available Tuesday – Saturday, 11am – 4pm. 248-637-2800
Tory Burch – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-458-1307
Tricho Salon – In-store shopping available. Offering Curbside delivery as needed. 248-781-0007
Urban Outfitters – In-store shopping available. 248-458-1990
Verizon Wireless – In-store shopping and curbside pickup are currently available. 248-434-4444
Victoria’s Secret – Offering curbside pickup. 248-816-1683
White House/Black Market – Offering curbside pickup. 248-614-9284
Williams – Sonoma California – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-0672
Wolford – In-store shopping and curbside pickup currently available. 248-637-6641
