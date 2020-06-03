



– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 58,035 and 5,570 deaths as of Wednesday at 3 p.m.

38,099 people have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Note on recovery: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital records statistics to identify any laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases who are 30 days out from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to impact Michigan, this pool will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available). The number of persons recovered on May 29, 2020 represents COVID-19 confirmed individuals with an onset date on or prior to April 29, 2020. If an individual dies from a COVID-related cause >30 days from onset/referral, they are removed from the number of persons recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 6/3/2020 County Confirmed Cases Reported Death Alcona 17 1 Allegan 221 6 Alpena 95 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 34 1 Baraga 1 Barry 64 2 Bay 322 24 Benzie 4 Berrien 643 53 Branch 124 2 Calhoun 392 23 Cass 84 3 Charlevoix 15 1 Cheboygan 21 1 Chippewa 2 Clare 19 2 Clinton 141 11 Crawford 58 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit City 11091 1381 Dickinson 5 2 Eaton 192 6 Emmet 21 2 Genesee 2049 252 Gladwin 18 1 Gogebic 5 1 Grand Traverse 27 5 Gratiot 76 11 Hillsdale 170 24 Houghton 6 Huron 48 1 Ingham 746 27 Ionia 154 4 Iosco 96 9 Iron 1 Isabella 78 7 Jackson 458 28 Kalamazoo 850 58 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3815 93 Lake 6 Lapeer 191 30 Leelanau 11 Lenawee 175 4 Livingston 398 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6769 826 Manistee 11 Marquette 56 11 Mason 32 Mecosta 21 2 Menominee 8 Midland 82 8 Missaukee 16 1 Monroe 473 20 Montcalm 67 1 Montmorency 5 Muskegon 657 37 Newaygo 108 Oakland 8425 1003 Oceana 92 2 Ogemaw 22 1 Osceola 12 Oscoda 5 1 Otsego 102 10 Ottawa 797 36 Presque Isle 11 Roscommon 21 Saginaw 1057 109 Sanilac 42 5 Schoolcraft 4 Shiawassee 239 26 St Clair 452 43 St Joseph 130 3 Tuscola 188 24 Van Buren 149 6 Washtenaw 1341 100 Wayne 9450 1098 Wexford 12 3 MDOC* 3970 70 FCI** 149 4 Unknown 12 Out of State 45 Totals 58035 5570

*Michigan Department of Corrections

**Federal Correctional Institute

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.City of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately

Note on the deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: In order to provide more accurate data, the “Other” jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under “MDOC”. Federal Correctional Institution cases will be listed under “FCI”.

Note on Case Fatality Rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from causes associated with COVID-19 out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as one measure of illness severity. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, COVID-19 lab testing has prioritized for hospitalized individuals due to limited testing availability. As a result, COVID-19 infections were identified more often in people who were more severely ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with mild illness are tested, it is likely the case fatality rate will go down.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Shortness of breath.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included as of 10 a.m.

