Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department made dozens of arrests for curfew violations after the fifth night of protests for the killing of George Floyd.
A large group marched up Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night but when police warned them about curfew, some in the crowd continued and the situation escalated.
Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. Cryss Walker speaks with people on their thoughts of the protests moving from Downtown to the neighborhoods.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.