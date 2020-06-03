The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) named Macomb Community College as a certified Veteran-Friendly School , awarding the college gold-level recognition for the 2019-2020 school year. This is the fifth consecutive year Macomb has received this honor.

The Veteran-Friendly School program recognizes institutions of higher learning for their commitment to support student veterans and their dependents in utilizing their G.I. Bill® and navigating other educational resources. It awards gold-, silver-, and bronze-level status to institutions that offer veteran-centric services and programs.

“We are dedicated to offering assistance to veterans, service members and family members, all of whom have been willing to sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Kara Fields, director, Veteran Services, Macomb Community College. “By quickly identifying each student’s particular needs, we can help them get the help they need and deserve with dedicated, hands-on support.”