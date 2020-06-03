The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA) named Macomb Community College as a certified Veteran-Friendly School, awarding the college gold-level recognition for the 2019-2020 school year. This is the fifth consecutive year Macomb has received this honor.
The Veteran-Friendly School program recognizes institutions of higher learning for their commitment to support student veterans and their dependents in utilizing their G.I. Bill® and navigating other educational resources. It awards gold-, silver-, and bronze-level status to institutions that offer veteran-centric services and programs.
“We are dedicated to offering assistance to veterans, service members and family members, all of whom have been willing to sacrifice for our freedoms,” said Kara Fields, director, Veteran Services, Macomb Community College. “By quickly identifying each student’s particular needs, we can help them get the help they need and deserve with dedicated, hands-on support.”
One of the aspects of Macomb’s program that sets it apart is an extensive network of relationships with local, state and federal assistance programs. Macomb’s Office of Veteran and Military Services pinpoints each veteran’s or service member’s needs, which frequently transcend tuition support, and identifies additional assistance from among a collaborative network of county, VA and veteran service organizations.
“Going to school as a veteran is very different, because we have different needs and different dynamics,” said Jessica Tutt, 34, of Madison Heights, who served in the military for 11-years splitting her time in the service between the Army and Navy. “And the Macomb Veteran Services Office is there to help you through the process. It’s not just come in to the office and have coffee; it’s like a family. We’re all from different walks of life, but we share similar experiences. The staff and volunteers understand us and are there to help.”
Tutt is planning to graduate from Macomb next spring and then transfer to Wayne State University to pursue her master’s degree in social work. She urges any veteran or active service member going to school to seek out the institution’s veteran services office.
“It’s about more than knowing your paperwork,” said Tutt.
The gold, silver and bronze rankings awarded by MVAA are based on seven criteria including:
- Established process for identification of current student veterans
- Active student-operated veterans association
- Veteran-specific career services, resources, advising and/or outcome monitoring
- ON-campus veterans’ coordinator or designated point of contact
- System to evaluate and award credit based of prior military training and experience
- Monitoring and evaluation of student veteran academic retention, transfer and graduation rates
- Veteran-specific website
MVAA is a Michigan state government agency within the Michigan Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. It serves as the central coordinating point for Michigan veterans, connecting those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces and their families to services and benefits through the state.
About Macomb Community College
Macomb Community College (www.macomb.edu) is one of the nation’s leading community colleges, providing learning experiences to nearly 38,000 students annually. Macomb nationally ranks in the top two percent in the number of associate degrees awarded by community colleges and is one of the largest grantors of associate degrees in Michigan. The college’s comprehensive educational programming includes pre-collegiate experiences, university transfer and career preparation programs, bachelor degree completion and graduate degree programs, workforce training, professional education and certification, and continuing education and enrichment opportunities.
